Storm system winding down but some lingering advisories in place

A very cold April storm still has a few more hours in it before it moves out for the weekend.

Doppler radar was showing continuing showers, and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Low level snow is still possible thru the evening.

The storm system produced the mix of weather that was expected.

Rainfall has been generally up to .75” for most, a few places got more but not much more.

Temps were also cold as expected, and wave heights have topped 10-12ft with higher max sets.

There is still a surf advisory into Saturday afternoon for 10-12ft with max sets to 18 for the west-facing Central Coast with 4-7ft for the Southcoast.

A number of other advisories are in effect but expiring:

A wind advisory is in effect thru 9pm for beaches and near coastal valleys for winds to 25 and gusts to 45mph.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory is in effect until 11pm for local mountains. While the storm is waning some additional snowfall and locally high winds are likely into the late evening.

The storm system moves out for the weekend, but since it was so cold temps will be sluggish to warm into the low 60 (maybe mid-60s).

Some overnight lows inland may freeze, there are no advisories but I am advising you that if you care about frost you may want to take precautions.

Sunday a weak trough moves past us to the north, might be enough for some isolated sprinkles but most will be dry. The larger impact would be to keep temps from warming much and it should be a little breezier Sunday PM.

Monday a ridge builds in. By Tuesday and Wednesday temps warm back into the 70s and even low 80s inland.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for warm and dry conditions to persist.