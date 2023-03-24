Storms break for a few days before another system moves in next week

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Friday morning there is some fog lingering in the interior valleys and across some valleys. This will drop visibility for some on the morning commute.

Sunshine is continuing this afternoon with temps a few degrees warmer than the last few days and a sunny weekend for the first time in months!

We have been looking at the next storm for some time now in modeling. There have been some very consistent outputs indicating a Tuesday-Wednesday storm with the potential to bring 1-2” of rain and more wind to the area.

This far out it is almost certain some details will change but with the sensitivities in the area due to full lakes, saturation and challenged infrastructure this will be an important part of the forecast to watch.

The last storm was remarkable in that it pushed a few local reservoirs over the top. We’ve wiped out a years-long drought in just one season. While the latest storm was far from setting any records by itself, it is starting to push some season totals into rare territory.

Have a great day Central Coast!