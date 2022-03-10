Strong gusts Thursday usher in a picture perfect weekend

Good Thursday Morning Central Coast! We are continuing to battle cool air that has plunged into our region by the tail end of a cold front just clipping central and southern California. While this is bringing rain and snow into the Las Vegas area we are simply seeing strong winds plunging in from the north. These winds will be the main weather story as clear skies and sunny conditions persist.

Sustained winds may reach upwards of 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. This is just south of the National Weather Service advisory criteria, if the winds strengthen any more this afternoon I could see a chance of a few winds advisories issued for our region.

Valleys that run north/south will feel the brunt of this wind event with gusts also felt in passes, canyons, and peaks.

The northerly winds will push in some slightly cooler air for today.

Today temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year but some gusts from the north will make it feel a bit cooler. pic.twitter.com/izcxzQNATq — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 10, 2022

Temperatures will be around normal for this time of the year today but as we head into the weekend we are in store for a bit of a warm-up.

This will come alongside yet another shift in our winds, this time winds will shift offshore and push most of our marine influence well out into the pacific. Clear skies and warmer weather will move in for a picture-perfect weekend.

Today will be the chilliest day of the forecast with a bit more morning marine influence as well. Warming will take over well into next week. pic.twitter.com/x03ipmFzfF — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 10, 2022

Absolutely wonderful conditions will last all the way through the weekend (although a few more clouds are expected Sunday morning).

We have had two of the driest months on record to start off the year and even looking into the extended forecast I am not particularly excited about any rain chances. That being said a cold front will plunge south on Tuesday and could bring some very light rain to northern San Luis Obispo County. This chance is slim but at least it is something.

I will keep my fingers crossed in hopes for that rain chance.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast.