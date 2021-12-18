Strong offshore winds for some to start off the weekend

An interesting weather week concludes with some strong offshore winds developing for the western portion of SLO county thru 9am. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, strongest in the foothills of the Santa Lucia mountains. Isolated gusts up to 50 mph in the foothills are possible.

The winds will also be strong across Ventura county as well and a similar advisory is in place there. All this after a week that had 2 storms move thru the area.

I'd suggest enjoying the sunshine this weekend: the weather pattern looks very active next week and also potentially just as active the week between Christmas and New Year.

A series of storms is possible. While models have struggled with details some consistency in the outlooks appears to be developing. Tuesday-Friday looks active with several strong impulses set to move thru California.

These are the kinds of systems with state-wide potential from snow to wind and heavier rains. Since the next two weeks are critical for travel weather please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and have a weather app on your phone with notifications and alerts turned on. We highly recommend KSBY's Microclimate Weather app which is free and features, live radar, and forecasts with alerts all for free. Personally, I think Tuesday and Thursday look likely for rain with Wednesday potentially being dry but again models are still all over the place. I do think in total, especially if you include the days after Christmas, several inches of rain are possible.

Let's jump back and talk more about the weekend. It looks cool to cold at night and cooler than average during the day with highs in the 50s and 60s for most. More clouds are likely Sunday rather than Saturday but temperatures for the most part stay in a similar range. One exception might be low clouds sneaking in from Kern County into the SLO county interior.

While offshore winds looks strong early Saturday, Sunday that push will be much weaker.