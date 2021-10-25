Strong storm system drops more than 5" rain locally before moving on

A strong atmospheric river event ripped California and the Central Coast over the weekend and on Monday. Locally rainfall amounts ranged from roughly .50 to 4" with some locations even cresting 5" of rain.

The rain wrapped up locally late this morning and now the Central Coast will quickly transition to some high pressure and offshore winds. This will clean out the skies and warm up temperatures.

Both computer models and the Climate Prediction Center are not optimistic about much rain following up this event into early November.

Surf remains high with the Central Coast in a High Surf Warning thru 9pm tonight for swells 12-20+ feet but the highs will be subsiding. That said a high surf advisory will likely replace it since swells will be above 12ft likely thru Tuesday if not Wednesday. The Southcoast has a high Surf Advisory in place for 4-7ft. swells with the advisory running until 3am Wednesday.

The long-term forecast shows some frontal systems decaying on arrival to the Central Coast so some clouds and possibly some mist and drizzle are possible around Halloween but nothing too spooky.