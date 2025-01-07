Strong wind and dry conditions mean a fire conditions for parts of the Central Coast

Happy Monday!

This week we are seeing warm temperatures with sunny skies in most of our Central Coast communities, but there are a few things we are keeping our eyes on.

Up first is a high tide advisory across most of the coastal communities. There are waves expected to reach up to 8 feet. This advisory will stay in effect through 9 p.m. tomorrow evening, and the impacted areas can be seen in purple below.

Up next is a wind advisory impacting areas just south of Santa Maria, that you can see below marked in blue. This advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m., and people in that area can expect to see wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. There could also be some gusts that reach up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected to be felt late Tuesday evening, and into early Wednesday morning.

Lastly there is a Fire Weather Warning in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Dry conditions, and strong wind gusts can cause even small fires to spread much quicker.

Now for a look at what temperatures you can expect tomorrow in your neck of the woods.

In Paso Robles the high tomorrow will be 63, with sunny skies. Temperatures for the remainder of the week will sit in the mid to high 60s.

In Santa Barbara conditions will be sunny with a high of 72 tomorrow. There are going to be some strong wind gusts in that area.

In Lompoc the high will be 68 tomorrow, with sunny skies. Temperatures will get into the low 70s for the rest of the week.

In Santa Maria sunny skies will bring a high of 66 tomorrow, with temperatures getting into the low 70s for the remainder of the week.

In Pismo Beach skies will be clear, and temperatures will reach 61 tomorrow. Temperatures will rise going into Wednesday as well.

In San Luis Obispo expect a high of 69 tomorrow, with clear skies. Temperatures for the rest of the week will get into the mid 70s.

In Santa Ynez the high tomorrow is 70, with sun in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s for the rest of the week.

In Cuyama there will be some patchy clouds tomorrow with a high of 57. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 60s for the rest of the week, with sunny conditions.