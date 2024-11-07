Strong wind event will ease on Friday reducing fire threat

Today and Tonight:

A strong Santa Ana wind event was still in play today, keeping gusty northeasterly winds sweeping through Southern California. The setup comes from a high-pressure system stationed over the Great Basin, creating a tight pressure gradient against lower pressure off the coast. This difference in pressure drives gusty winds, especially through mountain passes and canyons, where the Santa Ana winds channel the strongest.

Expect wind gusts of up to 60 mph, particularly in the eastern areas of Ventura and western Los Angeles counties, though northern Santa Barbara County also saw locally windy conditions. Along with the wind, very low humidity remains, raising critical fire weather conditions for much of the region. With very dry air being funneled down from higher elevations, conditions are prime for any fires to spread quickly, and air quality may be impacted on the Southcoast due to smoke from the ongoing Mountain Fire.

Temperatures will run slightly below average due to this influx of colder air from inland. Interior valleys, including the Santa Ynez and Southern Salinas River Valley, and the Cuyama, are seeing cool overnight lows, with temperatures in the low 30s and potentially dipping into the upper 20s. Freeze Warnings were in effect this morning and will likely be issued again tonight into Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday:

Winds are expected to calm as the Santa Ana pattern eases, allowing a slight warming trend to develop by Friday and Saturday. High pressure building over the Pacific will support this, bringing clear skies and a bit of a temperature bump for coastal areas and valleys. Interior regions, however, may stay on the cool side overnight due to efficient radiative cooling in dry, calm conditions. Expect temperatures during the day in the 70s, with Saturday being the warmest as offshore winds settle and high pressure remains in control.

Long Term Forecast (Sunday - Wednesday):

Looking to the latter half of the weekend and into next week, a cooling trend is expected as a series of weak storm systems push down from the north. The first of these will arrive Sunday, although models are not suggesting much rainfall with this system; instead, it will likely bring cooler temperatures and a chance of gusty northerly winds, especially along the Interstate 5 corridor and across southern Santa Barbara County.

Ensemble models are also hinting at a possible light rain event or mountain snow between Veterans Day and Tuesday, with northern-facing mountain slopes seeing the best chance of moisture. While precipitation isn’t guaranteed, future forecasts may bring more clarity as details emerge. For now, temperatures early next week will likely trend cooler, with highs dropping back to seasonal or even slightly below normal as these weak systems cycle through.