Strong wind gusts and heat are extending throughout the Central Coast this weekend

Hello, Central Coast! We will continue seeing strong wind gusts and additional warming throughout the area this weekend. Sundowner winds will significantly impact the south coast and the mountainous regions in Santa Barbara County. There are multiple advisories, watches, and warnings in place throughout the Central Coast.

Weather headlines:

-Warm-to-hot conditions are expected on Saturday, with slight cooling each day through Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures will then trend upward by the end of the upcoming week.

-Gusty north-to-northwest winds will affect portions of California, including southern Santa Barbara County, the Interstate 5 corridor, Antelope Valley, and the Central Coast, through Monday morning.

Extended forecast:

A broad upper-level trough will intensify the surface as it lowers over the region into Monday. Upper-level heights are expected to trend downward through Monday and hold constant for Tuesday. At the surface, north-to-south pressure gradients will be strong into Monday and will begin to move onshore in the mornings.

This northerly pressure gradient combined with some upper-level wind support and cold air advection will continue the gusty to damaging northerly to northwesterly winds. Winds are expected to strengthen for wind-prone locations through Saturday afternoon and evening, including southern Santa Barbara County, the I-5 corridor, foothills, and the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Gusts of 45 to 65 mph will be common, and winds will be strongest in the evenings through the mornings. The widespread and long duration of the Sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County will make this a rather rare event for this time of year. The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low humidities will bring elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions to southern Santa Barbara County, mountains, interior valleys, and Antelope Valley through Monday.

This pattern of winds, including warning-level gusts, is expected to continue through Monday mornings. The latest model shows an upward trend in wind speeds for Sunday night through Monday morning, and this period may see the strongest wind of the event. This is due to the dropping of the upper-level trough over the region, which allows for better upper-level support as pressure contours become more alighted through the atmosphere.

Late this afternoon and evening, the eastern portions of Santa Barbara County will see gusty Sundowner winds, including Montecito Hills and the Botanical Gardens in Mission Canyon. While winds will continue to be strong elsewhere, the period for warning-level winds for this area will be confined to Saturday night.

The widespread downsloping flow from the north has driven away marine layer clouds, and the stratus will likely be confined to coastal Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Temperatures will largely trend downwards for the region by several degrees each day.

Here's your KSBY 7-day forecast! We will continue to have additional warming in the forest on Saturday but temps will start to slightly drop by Sunday. A modest cooling trend is expected for Sunday into Monday. Temps are expected to pick up by the end of next week.

Advisories/Warnings:

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County's southcoast until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Santa Barbara County until 11 a.m. on Sunday.