Strong wind gusts expected across the Central Coast

Wind is the headline across the Central Coast today. There is an advisory in effect spanning the entire region, where wind speeds are expected to range anywhere from 15 to 30 mph, with some gusts getting up to 45 mph.

This evening is when we will see the strongest wind gusts in most communities.

Aside from the advisory, the other big thing today is Concerts in the Plaza kicking of in San Luis Obispo. If you are planning on heading out, here is the hourly breakdown.

Temperatures today will be a little cooler than we saw yesterday in most areas. Here is what you can expect in your community.

And we are looking forward to those cool temperatures sticking around throughout the rest of the weekend and into early next week.