Strong winds causing concerns for fire spread to grow

Strong North Eastern Winds are hitting the Central Coast and Southern California hard. Gusts are reaching over 50 mph in some places, and the Pacific Palisades Fire near Malibu is continuing to grow.

Right now there is a Fire Weather Warning across most of Santa Barbara County, that will remain in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This is alongside another Fire Weather Warning in Southern California, that will be in effect through 6 p.m. on Thursday.

This Fire Weather warning is taking into account wind speeds, which we are seeing at around 20 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching around 50 mph in some places. As well as low relative humidity, causing dry conditions, and warm temperatures. All of this can cause fire to spread more rapidly, as well as non fire related issues like downed trees, downed powerlines, and potential for some power outages in some areas.

Here is a look at what Fire Potential we are seeing over the next few days.

Here is what we are seeing for wind gusts across the Central Coast and Southern California.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pacific Palisades Fire has spread around 800 acres, and is continuing to grow. Over night in Malibu we are forecasting wind gusts to reach almost 60 mph.

For a silver lining with all of these watches and warnings, we are seeing nice temperatures across all of our Central Coast Communities. Here is what you can expect in your neck of the woods tomorrow, and for the remainder of the week.

In Santa Barbara you can expect strong wind gusts, especially into the late hours of tonight and early tomorrow morning. Temperature wise, the high wil be 72 degrees with sunny skies. Thursday will have a high of 74, before temps drop off into the high 60's into the weekend.

In Lompoc you can expect sunny skies with a high of 70 degrees tomorrow and Thursday with temperatures in the high 60s going into this weekend.

Santa Maria will have a high of 71 tomorrow with clear skies. 73 degrees is expected on Thursday, before a slight cool down this weekend.

Pismo Beach will see lots of sun over the next few days, with tomorrow having a high of 65 degrees. Temperatures will drop into the high 50s this weekend.

San Luis Obispo will be sunny tomorrow with a high of 73 degrees. Temperatures will remain around the same for the rest of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Santa Ynez can expect a high of 74 degrees, with sunny skies. Temperatures will sit in the mid 70's for the rest of the week, with a slight cool down this weekend.

Paso Robles can expect clear skies tomorrow and for the rest of the week, with a high of 65 tomorrow, and temperatures remaining in the mid 60s the rest of the week and this weekend.