Strong winds & cool temps this weekend, Warming trend begins Sunday

Hi, Central Coast!

A cooling trend will continue through Saturday as low pressure develops along the West Coast, along with increasing night through morning low clouds and fog.

Gusty northerly winds will continue across southern Santa Barbara County, the Interstate 5 Corridor, and other interior areas through early Sunday.

A warming trend for inland areas is expected to begin on Sunday, but below-normal temperatures are expected to continue into next week.

Detailed forecast:

An upper-level trough moving across the West Coast is the reason why the weather pattern led to gusty north-to-northwest winds and increased critical fire weather conditions for portions of the Central Coast.

The strongest winds will be focused across the interior areas of southeast Santa Barbara County, where High Wind Warnings go into effect Saturday afternoon through the early Sunday morning hours when gusts of 50 to 65 mph may occur.

Additionally, humidities will continue to drop Saturday afternoon and evening, resulting in increased critical fire weather conditions into Sunday morning for the majority of areas with High Wind Warnings and the Antelope Valley.

Outside of these areas, weaker wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph may occur Saturday afternoon through the evening for the remainder of Santa Barbara County.

Once winds calm down Sunday morning, the main area that will see a return of gusty winds Sunday evening will be the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County and the western portion of the Santa Ynez Mountain Range. Gusts up to 45 to 50 mph may occur.

A warning trend is expected Sunday and Monday (with little change on Tuesday) as onshore flow weakens and the marine layer depth lowers by 1000 feet or so.

Highs inland are expected to warm about 10 degrees from Saturday, while coastal areas pick up

1-3 degrees. Even with this warm-up, highs are still expected to be 3-6 degrees below normal.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!