Strong winds fight to push marine layer out this holiday weekend

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

After the week ended with cool and cloudy conditions temperatures have started to warm once again as we kick off as a warming trend kicks off with decreasing marine layer through the start of this week.

One item of note are the winds, gusty sundowner winds have been ushered in by a dip in the jet stream. That will keep some gusty afternoon and evening winds along the south coast and across the highest elevations in our region. That is especially important in the Lompoc valley where a brush fire was reported around 3:00pm Saturday afternoon. The latest information on that incident can be found here.

A brush fire has been reported on the Harris Grade near Lompoc. As the evening goes on gusty winds will subside slightly but they will continue to be a concern into Sunday. The latest on the situation is available at the link below.https://t.co/dBiBZ4SvN2 pic.twitter.com/rHa3tyLY7T — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) May 28, 2022

Highs Saturday were incredibly comfortable with high 70s in the interior valleys and low 60s at the coasts. The fog that kicked off the day cleared out quickly and will be limited at best in the overnight hours.

Due to those winds there is a wind advisory in place though 3:00AM for portions of the Santa Barbara County south coast. There winds from the NW will be sustained 20-30 mph, gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Take caution in any cannons and passes as the winds will be strongest there.

Sunday morning will be slightly calmer with some marine layer expected. It will be less widespread than previous days but still noteworthy. Winds will kick back in in the afternoons as well. I would not be surprised if another round of wind advisories were to be issued.

Sunday will feature some clearing once again with a bit of stratus cloud formation in the evening and overnight. That being said most communities can expect a couple of degrees of warming across the board.

Sunday will feature some clearing once again with a bit of stratus cloud formation in the evening and overnight. That being said most communities can expect a couple of degrees of warming across the board. pic.twitter.com/z5O6uU0AC1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) May 28, 2022

Memorial Day will shape up to be a picture perfect forecast. Abundant sunshine and mild temperatures will be perfect for any outdoor Memorial day events.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both bring in a bit of warming, and more sunshine as weak high pressure moves in. Some light offshore flow will be in place but even that will be minimally more than slight additional warming and clearing skies.

The second half of the weekend will bring a cooling trend as the high pressure moves east and onshore flow returns. The forecast unfortunately still looks very dry but there are a few model runs (unlikely but in my efforts to be optimistic about rain chances I'll chat about them) that bring in a cold front that may kick up a light scattered shower or two. They are very minimal but any chance for rain is sorely needed.

Have a great Saturday night and Sunday Central Coast!