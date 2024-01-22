Strong winds, heavy rain, and possible thunderstorms to occur late Sunday night through Monday

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. We had a few scattered showers this morning across the Central Coast and luckily had some sunshine throughout the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. Here’s a quick look at some headlines taking place across the Central Coast for Sunday and our transition into the new work week. We are expecting periods of rain through Monday as a series of storms will move through the area. Additionally, there is a 20 to 40 percent chance of thunderstorms that may take place late Sunday night into Monday evening. Lastly, dry and warmer weather is expected for the remainder of this week but we may have a chance of light showers Wednesday in northern areas of the region.

Meteorologist Vivian Rennie and I will be tracking these storms as they pass through.

Here is a look at your Interactive Radar!

Aside from a few scattered showers that occurred this morning, the conditions today have been relatively dry with some sunshine in the forecast.

However, the last and likely strongest series of storms will be moving in quickly tonight. Rain is expected to return to the Central Coast around midnight. Some thunderstorms are expected to be embedded in this storm, don't be too surprised if a few rumbles of thunder wake you up overnight. These pockets also bring heavier rain. Remember that when thunder roars, head indoors and be cautious of localized flooding.

Here is a look at the simulated radar loop of what we are likely to see.

The cold front driving these heavier bands of rain will arrive late tonight and will first bring heavy rain to the western beaches and move east from there.

By mid-morning on Monday, the worst will have pushed east and a few lingering showers will be all that is left.

As far as accumulations are concerned another 1.5" is expected at higher elevations. The lowest totals (near half an inch) is expected for the interiors. These are the accumulations on top of what we have already seen since Friday morning.

Showers and storms are expected to start tapering off by Monday afternoon, with most of the precipitation ending by Monday evening. However, there will be some lingering showers over the north-facing mountains as the winds shift around to the northwest. Gusty northwest winds are likely in the mountains early Tuesday.

By Tuesday, we are expecting to have dry and warmer conditions on the Central Coast.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.

Current Advisories:

The is a High Surf Advisory active in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County until 10 pm Sunday. We are expecting the High surf to decrease below advisory levels late this evening but will remain elevated through Monday morning. A longer-period swell of 15-17 seconds will arrive Monday afternoon, with another round of high surf developing and continuing into the middle of the week - especially along west-facing beaches of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County.

There is a high rip current risk for all beaches through the upcoming week.

There is also a Wind Advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County from now through Monday until 2 pm.

We are expecting to see south to southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts reaching between 40 to 50 mph.