Strong winds help to drop temperatures across the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast! After a hot end to last week we have some much needed cooler air, but it won't last long.

There is some cloud cover to kick off the morning but it will clear much faster Monday morning than over the weekend.

The biggest story to kick off the week is the gusty winds that will develop over the Santa Barbara south coast this morning, those will last over the next few days. Northwest winds 20-30mph sustained with 50mph gusts are expected. The High wind Advisory will stay in effect thorough the early morning hours Wednesday.

Temperatures today are much closer to normal than we saw last week. Interior valley highs in the mid 80s, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s across most beaches.

Moving forward in the forecast another warm up is on the way with much warmer temps moving back in Tuesday into Wednesday. This, combines with much less marine layer clouds will once again bring highs in the interior valleys into the upper 90s and even past 100. The hottest day will be Wednesday before a little cooler air moves in towards the end of the work week. The upcoming weekend looks mild with sunshine in most locations, minimal fog (although still possible) is expected.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!