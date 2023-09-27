Strong winds kick up fire weather concerns through the week

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning conditions are clear for most of the region. There is a band of limited visibility bisecting Santa Barbara county with fog sitting across the Santa Ynez Valley.

Winds will stay up into Wednesday across the region. There are continued wind advisories for parts of Santa Barbara County with additional wind advisories in place for parts of SLO County until this afternoon.

N winds 25-35 with gusts to 45-55mph in SW Santa Barbara county are likely, especially in passes and canyons. In SLO County, N winds 15-25 with gusts to 40mph are likely later this evening into Wednesday morning.

The direction of the wind means they will be warming winds, the air is also quite dry. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for SW Santa Barbara County and for the mountain areas. It was a long, and mostly dry summer so the wind and heat combination along with fuel conditions means these areas will have to be monitored closely.

Additionally, there is a high surf advisory for the west-facing Central Coast beached for 10-14ft swells. This wave action is generated by a strong storm in the PacNW, and high waves are likely into Thursday.

All the wind will keep marine layer reformation difficult through Wednesday. This will keep temps warm Wednesday with 80s for some coastal valleys and interior, and some isolated beach communities could hit that should the winds work right.

The pressure gradients will relax a bit Wednesday-Friday and temps will come down and the marine layer starts to reform.

On top of that, a trough dives down the coastline this weekend to cool temps everywhere to below average. This will also bring in a chance for rain. This is a low chance but would focus on Saturday with scattered showers.

Those below-average temps could stick around. The Climate Prediction Center has the area as cooler than average in the 8-14 day outlook.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!