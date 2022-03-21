Strong winds linger ahead of record high temperatures this week

Happy Monday Central Coast!

As we get started today mild conditions are persisting with lots of clear skies thanks to strong winds that have lasted over the past few days.

Happy Monday Central Coast. High winds are lingering to start off the week with sustained winds up to 15mph and gusts upwards of 40mph as we start the morning. They will calm today before a strong warming trend takes over. pic.twitter.com/IgAkINzMWQ — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 21, 2022

Today temperatures will rise alongside continued gusty winds. This is the second day of astronomical spring but it will feel nearly like summer.

Mild temperatures today will stay a few degrees above normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/czC5huAI2x — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 21, 2022

This week temperatures will raise up to near record highs before a big cool down as we get closer to next week.

Temperatures will start a strong upward trend as we start the week. They will be 15-20 degrees above normal as we challenge some records Tuesday and Wednesday. Still warm temperatures will stick around into the weekend before a large cooldown late this weekend. pic.twitter.com/9mWRFHoQjp — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 21, 2022

Have a great week Central Coast! For the latest on the forecast where you are be sure to download the KSBY Microclimate weather App