Strong winds linger ahead of record high temperatures this week

Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 09:12:33-04

Happy Monday Central Coast!
As we get started today mild conditions are persisting with lots of clear skies thanks to strong winds that have lasted over the past few days.

Today temperatures will rise alongside continued gusty winds. This is the second day of astronomical spring but it will feel nearly like summer.

This week temperatures will raise up to near record highs before a big cool down as we get closer to next week.

Have a great week Central Coast! For the latest on the forecast where you are be sure to download the KSBY Microclimate weather App

