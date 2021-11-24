Watch
Strong winds warm temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving

Kim Arendt submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Fall vines at Brickbarn Wine Estates
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 24, 2021
While the weather is wonderful across the Central Coast take caution as strong winds will continue to push into the Central Coast Wednesday lasting through the start of Thanksgiving.
One interesting part about our winds Wednesday is that they are a bit "backwards" from the typical patterns we see along the Central Coast. Winds will pick up in the mid-morning hours and stick around through the evening and even last through the morning on Thanksgiving.

Skies will stay clear along with mild temperatures for Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around in the interior valleys with possible freezing conditions early Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving will feature similar conditions with abundant sunshine and gusty winds. Good news though, unlike Wednesday, Thursday's winds will calm significantly in the afternoon hours making for the perfect thanksgiving.

From Friday onwards more sunshine is expected with mild and warm temperatures. Offshore flow will stick around even through Tuesday of next week when flow will turn back onshore for more seasonal temperatures.

Have a fantastic Wednesday Central Coast!

