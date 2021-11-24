Strong winds warm temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving

While the weather is wonderful across the Central Coast take caution as strong winds will continue to push into the Central Coast Wednesday lasting through the start of Thanksgiving.

One interesting part about our winds Wednesday is that they are a bit "backwards" from the typical patterns we see along the Central Coast. Winds will pick up in the mid-morning hours and stick around through the evening and even last through the morning on Thanksgiving.

Wind gusts today on the central coast are a bit "backwards" with winds picking up through the morning hours. The offshore gusts will keep temperatures warm overall with continued sunny skies. pic.twitter.com/hQnqbjaMkX — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 24, 2021

Skies will stay clear along with mild temperatures for Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around in the interior valleys with possible freezing conditions early Thursday morning.

Temperatures are warm and wonderful on the Central Coast with warmer weather than normal expected. Winds are continuing through the day today and even into Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/AJk0SjxyWM — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 24, 2021

Thanksgiving will feature similar conditions with abundant sunshine and gusty winds. Good news though, unlike Wednesday, Thursday's winds will calm significantly in the afternoon hours making for the perfect thanksgiving.

From Friday onwards more sunshine is expected with mild and warm temperatures. Offshore flow will stick around even through Tuesday of next week when flow will turn back onshore for more seasonal temperatures.

Sunny skies and wonderful conditions are going o stick around over the next week with abundant sunshine and windy conditions for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the day ahead and the holiday! pic.twitter.com/BgwCxNo4FT — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 24, 2021

Have a fantastic Wednesday Central Coast!