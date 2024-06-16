Strong winds will impact the interior portions of Santa Barbara County through Monday night

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Sunday. Temperatures are expected to slightly drop by a few degrees for the start of the upcoming workweek. We will continue to see another round of gusty winds impacting Santa Barbara County's interior through Monday night.

Weather headlines:

-Temperatures will cool off by a few degrees in most areas this upcoming week, following the warm-to-hot conditions from this weekend.

-Strong northwest-to-north winds will impact the interior portions of Santa Barbara County through Monday night.

-The strongest winds are expected to affect the Interstate-5 corridor of northwest Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains, where critical fire-weather conditions are also expected.

Extended forecast:

Significant deepening of a Pacific Northwest upper low will sharpen midlevel height gradients and intensify deep-layer wind fields within the base of the amplifying trough extending over Southern California.

This will send significant upper support southward across the area tonight, causing an unseasonably anomalous strong low-level mass response over the Central Coast. Corresponding northwest-to-north winds will increase this evening into tonight in the interior sections.

In addition, in response to the strengthening upper support, the southward mass flux in the low levels is expected to form a strong coastal/barrier northerly jet just offshore.

Gusts will increase to 60-70 mph in High Wind Warning areas, such as the Ventura County mountains, the Interstate-5 corridor of northwest Los Angeles County, and the southwest portion of Santa Barbara County’s mountains and coast.

The High Wind Warning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties is in effect until 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wind Advisories are in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, where wind gusts of 35-55 mph are expected.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for the Interstate-5 corridor in northwest Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 3 p.m. on Monday, where critical fire-weather conditions are expected due to gusty northwest-to-north winds and low relative humidity.

The Heat Advisory in Santa Barbara County is expected to end at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Elevated to briefly critical fire-weather conditions are expected across the interior and southern Santa Barbara County.

Here’s your KSBY Microclimate Forecast! With the reinforced upper troughing persisting over California through the mid-week, temperatures are not expected to be as warm across the region as they were over this weekend. Temps are expected to warm up next weekend on the Central Coast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!