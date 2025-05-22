Hey, Central Coast! Another warm day was forecasted for Thursday, but stronger onshore flow will bring a cooling trend through Saturday.

Onshore flow increased on Thursday and brought 1 to 3 degrees of cooling to most of the area.

The cooling trend that kicked off Thursday has been initiated by a weak trough approaching the west coast and will continue at least through Saturday.

The marine layer has already begun to lift, and low clouds will fill in across the coastal valleys overnight.

Increasing north-to-south flow across Santa Barbara County will lead to gusty sundowner winds late Thursday afternoon and evening.

As a result, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County’s south coast until 3 a.m. Friday, May 23, 2025.

Night through morning low clouds and fog, will return to coastal areas this week and will expand northward and inland the next couple of nights and mornings.

By Saturday, highs will be back below normal.

The only coastal area potentially exempt from the marine layer return may be southwest Santa Barbara County, where moderate northwest flow and funneling through the Santa Ynez range will occur in the late afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, there is still some potential for minor warming as models continue to show a quick little pop-up ridge of high pressure over the area.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Eddie