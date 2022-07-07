Subtle heating begins ahead of a hot weekend

Good Morning Central Coast! This Thursday we are in store for some slight warming in terms of our daytime highs all due to a building high pressure system that will clear everything but the morning and evening marine layer clouds.

Today that marine layer is persistent although a bit less dense along our northern communities and more dense as you head south into Lompoc and Santa Ynez. Along the Santa Barbara county south coast they are staying clear thanks to some continued sundowner winds.

The low pressure trough that has kept us more mild is on its way out. However, this trough is lifting out slowly. By Friday only some weaker SW flow aloft is left, and heights in the upper atmosphere increase. This means the marine cooled air will be more limited and not reach inland areas by the weekend. This will produce temps in the upper 90s and topping 100 for the weekend in some valley locations.

At the coast and beaches, there will still be plenty of marine influence but even those locations will see less of it by degree. Temps will rise but only into the 80s in the coastal valleys and beaches will see 60s and 70s rather than 50s and 60s. Skies will clear a bit faster as well.

That covers the trend into the weekend. Now early next week temps could dip a few degrees but not a lot. Later next week could get VERY hot inland with some models suggesting temps higher than 105 inland near the end of next week but far too early to place big bets on that, a lot can happen between now and then. I would say however we've avoided long excessive heat runs thus far, this outlook could change that. I don't think I have to say that a long run of really extreme weather inland is not good for fire or drought. Something to watch carefully.

Have a great day Central Coast!