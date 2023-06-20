Summer begins Wednesday but it might not feel like it right away

Tuesday was the final full day of spring and spring-like conditions dominated. We started the day with a few clouds here and there but stout afternoon winds cleared out the skies. Temperatures were mild, generally below average.

The summer solstice is on Wednesday when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer making it the longest day of the year. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the warmest day of the year.

Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday except the afternoon winds are probably not quite as strong peaking at about 10 to 20 mph. Daytime highs will continue to be in the 60s and 70s for the central and South Coast with beaches in the 60s and the interior valleys in the low 80s.

There are changes for Thursday. The base of a trough which is currently located to our N will dip into the Central Coast over the course of the day. This will produce cloud cover onshore winds and cooler temperatures with most daytime highs in the 60s and interior valleys dipping into the 70s for highs. Typical interior valley temperatures this time of year should be in the upper 80s and low 90s so this is a dramatic departure.

Temperatures start to turn the corner a little bit over the course of the weekend and continue a slow warming pattern into early next week.

I've been talking about this for some time on my social media and on-air models are indicating July could get off to a warmer start. Models are indicating a heat Dome builds in the desert southwest and backs into California.

Today the climate prediction center in its 8-14 day outlook also shares that opinion.

