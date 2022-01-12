Watch
Summer-like conditions to be 'clouded over' by Thursday

This photo was taken by KSBY Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie
Sunset at Pismo Pier
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 13:00:58-05

What a fantastic stretch of days it has been! Many locations topped out in the 80's Tuesday and while it won't be quite as warm today abundant sunshine and temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal will keep it feeling like summer.

Aside from the wonderful weather, we will see today on land, strong waves will continue across the Central Coasts beaches through the day today.
This swell is bringing 9'-13' foot waves to the western beaches alongside dangerous rip currents today. That has prompted a *High Surf Advisory* on the western beaches through 3:00 PM Wednesday.
Along the south coast waves 4'-6' feet are expected but with waves coming in perpendicular to the coast dangerous rip currents are the main concern. That has warranted the *Beach Hazard Statement* that is in effect through 6:00 PM Wednesday.
Calmer waters will move in alongside a cold front. This will bring more cloud cover, calmer winds, and slightly cooler conditions for Thursday.

More clouds will stick around on Thursday but clearing will take place as we head into the weekend. This will help to warm up conditions again heading into next week.
Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!

