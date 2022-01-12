Summer-like conditions to be 'clouded over' by Thursday

What a fantastic stretch of days it has been! Many locations topped out in the 80's Tuesday and while it won't be quite as warm today abundant sunshine and temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal will keep it feeling like summer.

Temperatures today won't be quite as warm as yesterday but will still be wonderful! Highs in the 70s will be common. pic.twitter.com/iMVPBPabSs — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 12, 2022

Aside from the wonderful weather, we will see today on land, strong waves will continue across the Central Coasts beaches through the day today.

This swell is bringing 9'-13' foot waves to the western beaches alongside dangerous rip currents today. That has prompted a *High Surf Advisory* on the western beaches through 3:00 PM Wednesday.

Along the south coast waves 4'-6' feet are expected but with waves coming in perpendicular to the coast dangerous rip currents are the main concern. That has warranted the *Beach Hazard Statement* that is in effect through 6:00 PM Wednesday.

Calmer waters will move in alongside a cold front. This will bring more cloud cover, calmer winds, and slightly cooler conditions for Thursday.

Some clouds will move into the region today into Thursday morning, this will start to cool temperatures a bit through this week but sunshine and strong offshore flow will make for warmer conditions by next week. pic.twitter.com/3wHZszSWS1 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 12, 2022

More clouds will stick around on Thursday but clearing will take place as we head into the weekend. This will help to warm up conditions again heading into next week.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!