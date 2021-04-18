Summer-like weather ahead for some parts of the Central Coast Monday

Low clouds were seen along the beaches of the Central Coast early this afternoon, ahead of a very sunny Sunday.

The sunshine helped make many areas feel even warmer, as temperatures continued to rise.

Temperatures Sunday were 5-15 degrees above normal.

Weaker offshore flow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with increased onshore flow Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm Monday to about 8-16 degrees above normal for inland areas.

Skies are anticipated to stay mostly clear across the region, although some low clouds and fog may affect the central coast Sunday night.

Low clouds are expected to return Monday night as temperatures cool back down Tuesday.

Out on the water, patchy, locally dense fog will reduce visibility under one mile through midday Monday.

Poorest visibility is expected in the overnight and morning hours.

A small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning.

