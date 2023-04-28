Summer-like weather into the weekend before rain moves in once again

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Friday, we have almost made it to the weekend!

To kick off the morning there is some widespread dense fog thanks to the marine layer.

Thanks to this there is a dense fog advisory in place through 9am for the beaches across the region. This is similar to yesterday with less exptent into the coastal valleys.

The dense fog will begin to clear quickly but will linger along the beaches. That will not only mean more cloud cover but the marine air will help to temper heating at the beaches today.

90s are expected in some interior valleys, 60s and 70s in the valleys and a the beaches.

The weekend looks pretty nice in general as the ridge of high pressure that has kept us warm holds into Sunday, maybe temps take a slight dip Sunday as the ridge buckles but that’s about it.

A huge trough of low pressure digs in Monday and temps start to cool. Earlier this week I was calling for showers to begin Tuesday but most modeling slows it just a bit into either a Tuesday PM or Wednesday arrival now. When the trough digs in, some models just show it hanging around for days for dramatically cooler weather with highs in the 60s across the board and on-and-off rain from Wednesday to the close of the week (and possibly longer). Some models like cool air handing around into the 12th. That’s a cold start for May.

So, then the question becomes how much rain we could see. And the answers remain all over the board from over an inch to only scattered light showers falling. Right now splitting the difference would be my call with totals up to .75” but the exact positioning of the trough and duration are significant factors…so this outlook is sure to change. I think higher rain potential is still possible.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!