Summery feel today, cooldown to come

We saw some light onshore winds today and warm temps in the 70s, making for a summer like Saturday. Tonight and tomorrow morning there may be some patchy fog along the beaches.

Tomorrow things will cool back down as those onshore winds pick up driving temps down into the 60s.

A slow moving system will bring some light rain to the region Monday, with slightly more in northern San Luis Obispo County. Showers should stop Monday night into Tuesday.

Then Tuesday through Thursday, we expect things to be dry but a bit on the cooler side with some light winds.

We don’t expect to see rain in either San Luis Obispo County or Santa Barbara County until Friday afternoon.