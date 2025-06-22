Sundowner winds along the southcoast, Low clouds expected through Wednesday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Sunny skies covered the area Sunday afternoon and will continue through the late afternoon.

Breezy to gusty southwest-to-northwest winds occurred this afternoon for many areas as winds started to trend onshore.

As for temperatures on Sunday, they were several degrees warmer than yesterday, but highs should still be about 2 to 10 degrees below seasonal norms.

There is an upper-level low over northern California that will later drop south to Tulare and Kings counties in the San Joaquin Valley on Monday, and then push east into Nevada on Monday night. The Central Coast will be in the southern part of the upper-level low's circulation into Monday evening.

However, the upper-level trough of low pressure will remain in place on Tuesday, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will start to build in on Wednesday.

Night through morning, low clouds and fog will return Sunday night, with a coastal eddy developing. Low clouds are expected along the coast and coastal valleys. This pattern should continue into Wednesday.

But mostly clear skies can be expected for the most part through Wednesday.

Sundowner winds returned late Sunday afternoon through late tonight, due to a northerly winds that will affect the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory was issued due to wind gusts of up to 45 mph and the potential for isolated gusts up to 50 mph in the Gaviota Pass. The Wind Advisory ends at 3 a.m. Monday, June 23, 2025.

Daytime highs are expected to turn cooler on Monday and will then be a few degrees warmer each day through Wednesday.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue on Thursday and Friday.

-Eddie