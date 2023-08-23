Sunny and mild forecast settles in, warmer next week

Good morning Central Coast!

Now that the leftovers of former hurricane and tropical storm Hillary have moved on from the area high pressure is reestablishing itself and temperatures are beginning to warm.

Inland temperatures will get well into the 90s today and coastal valleys will generally see the 80s with beaches seeing a balance of 60s and some 70s. Temperatures might take a small step back on Thursday and Friday but warm for the weekend.

We are on the edge of a ridge of high pressure. The leftovers of former tropical storm Harold which made landfall in Texas Tuesday try to push to the West but it appears some southwesterly flow aloft will keep it from being a factor in California.

The warm weekend temperatures will stick around into the first part of next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!