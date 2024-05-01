Sunny and mild into the weekend then turning much colder

As the week progresses, coastal areas can anticipate the presence of night and morning low clouds and fog. Dry conditions will prevail with temperatures remaining near-normal through Friday.

However, a change is expected over the weekend as a storm system passes to the north, affecting the Central Coast with cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and light precipitation potential late Saturday into Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will gradually warm back up to near-normal readings, accompanied by dry conditions.

Short Term Forecast:

The remainder of the week will see northwesterly midlevel flow persisting, influenced by an upper trough over the western states and a midlevel ridge offshore. Gusty northwest winds are likely across portions of SBA County interior mountains, potentially meeting advisory criteria. Dry conditions and mostly clear skies will prevail across the region, except for coastal areas and nearby valleys, where night and morning low clouds and fog are expected due to neutral to slightly onshore pressure flow Temperatures will remain near-normal, with highs ranging from the mid-70s to the lower 80s in most areas.

Weekend Outlook:

A deep upper low moving southeast along the Pacific Northwest coast will bring cooler temperatures and gusty west-southwest to west-northwest winds on Saturday.

As the low moves over the area later Saturday into Sunday, a chance of showers exists, although precipitation amounts are likely to be minimal.

Sunday will see noticeably cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower to middle 60s, around 10-15 degrees below normal.

Next Week's Forecast:

Dry conditions are expected area-wide for the following week, with midlevel heights rising behind the departing upper cyclone. Local pressure gradients will turn more neutral to offshore, resulting in clear skies and a warming trend from Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures are forecasted to rebound to the mid and upper 70s across most areas.

