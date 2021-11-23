Sunny and warm conditions intensify ahead of Thanksgiving

More mild, warm, and sunny conditions are expected Tuesday as a system passes south of the Central Coast while another passes north.

Unfortunately, no rain is expected on the Central Coast over the next week.

Strong offshore winds will continue to push the marine layer West while maintaining warm and gusty conditions.

A series of high-pressure systems are continuing to pass into the Central Coast keeping offshore flow and sunny skies. Warm and sunny conditions are expected for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/BXhP15Kzxv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 23, 2021

For Tuesday wonderful warm weather will take over with some gusts, especially over the Santa Lucia range. Sunny skies will stick around Tuesday.

Mild warm and dry conditions will keep temperatures slightly above normal for late November. Abundant sunshine is also expected. pic.twitter.com/laMkQLbnH2 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 23, 2021

Lingering high pressure will weaken into Wednesday when a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Thankfully the change will not last long, more sunshine and warm weather will return for Thanksgiving day. The holiday will feature abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue through the week with added sunshine on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Continued dry conditions are expected. Unfortunately, no rain chances are in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/3gCodzh6DF — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 23, 2021

Continued warm weather will last through the weekend and early next week with more strong offshore flow.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast.