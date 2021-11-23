Watch
Sunny and warm conditions intensify ahead of Thanksgiving

S Anthony Williams Submitted this photo to www.faceook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset in Orcutt, CA
Posted at 8:57 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:57:50-05

More mild, warm, and sunny conditions are expected Tuesday as a system passes south of the Central Coast while another passes north.
Unfortunately, no rain is expected on the Central Coast over the next week.
Strong offshore winds will continue to push the marine layer West while maintaining warm and gusty conditions.

For Tuesday wonderful warm weather will take over with some gusts, especially over the Santa Lucia range. Sunny skies will stick around Tuesday.

Lingering high pressure will weaken into Wednesday when a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Thankfully the change will not last long, more sunshine and warm weather will return for Thanksgiving day. The holiday will feature abundant sunshine and mild temperatures.

Continued warm weather will last through the weekend and early next week with more strong offshore flow.
Have a great Tuesday Central Coast.

