Sunny conditions for the rest of the weekend and into early next week

Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to what we saw today, with sunny skies, and temperatures in the 60's in most places. A slight breeze will also be noticeable across most of the Central Coast.

There is only one advisory to note in our area this weekend, which is Small Craft Advisory, shown in the purple area below. That will remain in effect through Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Lets take a look at what temperatures you can expect in your area tomorrow.

In Santa Barbara temperatures will have a high of 63, with sunny skies. Temperatures will sit in the low 60s through the middle of next week.

Lompoc communities can expect a little bit of clouds tomorrow, but still mostly sunny conditions. The high will be 61 degrees tomorrow, and those will climb into the high 60s throughout the beginning of next week.

Santa Maria will also see a little bit of clouds tomorrow, with a high of 62 degrees. Conditions will be sunny through the beginning of next week, with highs also getting up into the high 60s.

Pismo Beach will have sunny skies and a high of 56 tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to rise into early next week, even getting up into the low 60s.

San Luis Obispo will have sunny skies for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. The high tomorrow will be 64, and that'll be followed by high 60's into next week.

If you are in Santa Ynez tomorrow you'll see sunny and clear skies with a high of 67. Into early next week temperatures will stay around there.

In Paso Robles tomorrow will have a high of 64, and into early next week temperatures will rise into the high 60s.

In Cuyama the high will be 64 tomorrow with sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected into early next week.

In Arroyo Grande tomorrow will have mostly clear skies and a high of 59. Temperatures will jump into the low 60s early next week.

Atascadero communities will have a high of 62 tomorrow, with sunny skies. Low 60s are expected into early next week too.

Cambria will see a high of 58 tomorrow, with a little bit of clouds. Temperatures will sit int he low 60s early next week.