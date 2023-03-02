Sunny skies and cool temperatures on the Central Coast today

Good afternoon Central Coast!

The clouds have cleared for sunny skies across the Central Coast today, but those cold temperatures are sticking around.

There is a frost advisory in effect from 1am to 8am Friday for the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the upper 20s are possible, especially in Malibu Canyon. Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

A freeze warning remains in effect from 2am to 9am Friday for much of the San Joaquin Valley. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Today the Central Coast saw an improvement in the drought classification. Beaches and coastal valleys across the Central Coast are no longer in the drought stage and the interiors have been downgraded to D1.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds will be about 15 mph in the evening. Expect sunny skies again tomorrow with highs reaching the 60s. Northwest winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Tomorrow night it will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. North winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Another sunny day is in the forecast tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, clouds are likely to return to much of the Central Coast. There is a chance of rain in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and lows will likely hover around the 30s and 40s.