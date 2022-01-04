Sunny skies and gusty winds help to warm up temperatures along the Central Coast

Thanks to sunshine and some strong winds temperatures on the Central Coast will reach near normal for the first time in weeks.

High temperatures through the day will likely reach 60 in many communities, even reaching the upper 60s in some coastal valleys prone to slightly higher temperatures.

Temperatures will warm a few more degrees by this afternoon bringing many of us back into the 60s! pic.twitter.com/5VpLz2qTGO — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 4, 2022

Alongside the warmer temperatures, gusty conditions will prevail, possibly reaching advisory levels by this evening, be sure to take caution in passes and canyons along the south coast and the Santa Lucia Range.

We also have a lot of wave energy making its way to the Central Coast, this prompted a high surf advisory until Wednesday at 6 AM.

More wave energy is moving towards the Central Coast today. Breaking waves 7'-11' are likely alongside a dangerous rip current. The high surf advisory is in effect through 6 AM Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jJBYY0f6S5 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 4, 2022

Breaking waves up to 7'-11' are likely with a dangerous rip current also possible. This will stay in effect through 6 am on Wednesday.

The high winds we have seen will continue to stick around through Thursday, the warmest day of the forecast.

Gusty winds will bring warmer temperatures to the central coast seeing the warmest conditions Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast. There is a tiny chance for rain on Friday evening but it is more likely that this system will only bring more clouds to the region. pic.twitter.com/fk4qJznFSv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 4, 2022

Friday will bring a significant change to the region with additional cloud cover as a large cold front passes to the north of our area. This will bring a tiny chance of light rain to northern San Luis

Obispo County. That chance is very minimal though. The weekend will be a few degrees cooler but still with sunny skies in the 60s.

Happy Tuesday!