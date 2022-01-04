Watch
Sunny skies and gusty winds help to warm up temperatures along the Central Coast

Michele Sherman posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Northcoast sun in San Luis Obispo county
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 04, 2022
Thanks to sunshine and some strong winds temperatures on the Central Coast will reach near normal for the first time in weeks.
High temperatures through the day will likely reach 60 in many communities, even reaching the upper 60s in some coastal valleys prone to slightly higher temperatures.

Alongside the warmer temperatures, gusty conditions will prevail, possibly reaching advisory levels by this evening, be sure to take caution in passes and canyons along the south coast and the Santa Lucia Range.
We also have a lot of wave energy making its way to the Central Coast, this prompted a high surf advisory until Wednesday at 6 AM.

Breaking waves up to 7'-11' are likely with a dangerous rip current also possible. This will stay in effect through 6 am on Wednesday.
The high winds we have seen will continue to stick around through Thursday, the warmest day of the forecast.

Friday will bring a significant change to the region with additional cloud cover as a large cold front passes to the north of our area. This will bring a tiny chance of light rain to northern San Luis
Obispo County. That chance is very minimal though. The weekend will be a few degrees cooler but still with sunny skies in the 60s.
Happy Tuesday!

