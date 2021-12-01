Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies and record highs to start off December on the Central Coast

items.[0].image.alt
Jeremiah JJ submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset over Lompoc , CA
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:12:30-05

I don't think mother nature quite got the memo that December has arrived on the Central Coast.
Abundant sunshine, offshore flow, and record-breaking warm temperatures were the story as we closed out November and are getting started on December.
Overall November averaged 5-7 degrees above normal for with temperatures on November 30th reaching records in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, and Paso Robles.

For the first day of December, we will see high temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday but still well above normal for this time of the year. More abundant sunshine will make for a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the Central Coast.

Wednesday will stay sunny and wonderful with a strong offshore push keeping marine influence at bay. Heading through the latter half of the week a low-pressure system will push into our area shifting winds and bringing more cloud cover and marine influence.

The addition of marine moisture and onshore winds will drop temperatures a bit and add more cloud cover into the day-to-day forecast to close out the week.

More dry weather is expected through the first part of December with continued extreme drought on the Central Coast.
Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png