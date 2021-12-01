Sunny skies and record highs to start off December on the Central Coast

I don't think mother nature quite got the memo that December has arrived on the Central Coast.

Abundant sunshine, offshore flow, and record-breaking warm temperatures were the story as we closed out November and are getting started on December.

Overall November averaged 5-7 degrees above normal for with temperatures on November 30th reaching records in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, and Paso Robles.

Tuesday did not feel like the last day of November on the Central Coast. Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles all broke records for high temperatures above 80 degrees. pic.twitter.com/01IpdzApo7 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 1, 2021

For the first day of December, we will see high temperatures about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday but still well above normal for this time of the year. More abundant sunshine will make for a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the Central Coast.

While not quite as warm as yesterday abundant sunshine and offshore winds will keep temperatures well above normal for this time of year. A few clouds are expected but your sunglasses will be needed today for sure. pic.twitter.com/x9rU4e5p7d — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 1, 2021

Wednesday will stay sunny and wonderful with a strong offshore push keeping marine influence at bay. Heading through the latter half of the week a low-pressure system will push into our area shifting winds and bringing more cloud cover and marine influence.

The record-breaking warmth and sunny skies will begin to break down over the next few days as a low-pressure system shifts west bringing more cloud cover and marine influence to the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/beCjCMgyzS — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 1, 2021

The addition of marine moisture and onshore winds will drop temperatures a bit and add more cloud cover into the day-to-day forecast to close out the week.

Sunny skies and well above normal temperatures will decrease slightly with much more marine influence for Thursday and Friday before cooler conditions move in for the weekend and start of next week. pic.twitter.com/QfreMkkYh7 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 1, 2021

More dry weather is expected through the first part of December with continued extreme drought on the Central Coast.

Have a great Wednesday.