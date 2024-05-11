Sunny skies and winds will continue through the weekend before a cooling trend arrives on Monday

Hello, Central Coast! Most communities across the area saw some low clouds, fog, or overcast on Saturday morning but sunny skies returned during the afternoon with onshore winds. We could see a cooling trend starting at the beginning of the upcoming workweek.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

The upper low-pressure system that moved into California was responsible for the isolated showers that occurred in other areas away from the Central Coast on Friday. That system has moved into Colorado and weak high pressure is following in its wake. There are still some shallow cumulus clouds over the mountains but chances are less than 5% that any showers or storms will form from them as warmer air is moving in aloft.

Stratus lingered along the coastline on Saturday afternoon. However, those clouds extended a few miles inland, keeping the coastal areas under solid low cloud cover well into the afternoon.

Overall, the weather pattern is not expected to change much over the next several days. The weak high tonight might briefly lower the marine layer depth somewhat but low cloud coverage should be similar to the last few nights for the beaches and coastal valleys, except maybe not quite in the inland communities.

Clearing should occur a little earlier on Sunday for valleys, but not for most coastal areas. This should lead to slight warming inland but similarly cool at the coast.

The interior valleys are expected to see high temps in the 80s and low 90s on Sunday. Coastal valleys and beach communities will see highs in the 60s and 70s.

Weak low pressure returns late Monday and Tuesday leading to a deeper and later clearing stratus layer and cooler temps. Increasing onshore flow will generate a stronger sea breeze, especially through the mountain passes. There is a 10 percent chance that the upper low will generate enough instability in California on Tuesday and create some afternoon buildups over the mountains and perhaps an isolated shower or storm.

Onshore flow peaks Wednesday creating gusty winds for some interior areas. Otherwise, the upper low will move east later Wednesday into Thursday and be replaced by weak ridging on Friday and Saturday.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!