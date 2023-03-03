Sunny skies to end the work week, but a cloudy weekend ahead

Good afternoon Central Coast!

Hopefully you enjoyed the clear, sunny skies today because clouds are on the way. As we move into the weekend expect cloudy skies and a little bit of rain on Sunday morning.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be partly cloudy with areas of low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will hover around the mid 30s to lower 40s. Tomorrow night it will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. West winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Tomorrow night those clouds will stick around and there will be a slight chance of rain in the early evening and that chance of rain increases after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Tonight in Sant Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Tomorrow it will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds are expected to be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Tomorrow night it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. The snow level is 3500 to 4000 feet. Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds will be about 15 mph.

Looking ahead to Sunday in San Luis Obispo County rain is likely in the morning with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds are expected to be15 mph.

Looking ahead to Sunday in Santa Barbara County rain and snow will likely begin developing in the afternoon. The expected snow level is 3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds will be 15 to 25 mph.