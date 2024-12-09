Sunny skies to start your week

Good morning, and happy Monday! Todays temperatures are on the warmer side for this time of year, and there are only a few things to be aware of as we go about our day, and into tomorrow.

No rain is forecasted for today or tomorrow, and conditions will be nice no matter where you are along the Central Coast today.

There are 2 watches on the map in our area. The first is a wind advisory that runs from just north of Paso Robles down just past Arroyo Grande. It'll be in effect until 9am Tuesday, and strong wind gusts are expected from the East at around 15 to 25 mph. This can make driving difficult, so just make sure you are being aware and driving safely.

The other is a Fire Weather Warning which is in the pink areas on the map below. This will be in effect through 10 am on Tuesday, and means that there are strong winds and dry conditions expected, that increases the potential for fire to spread.

Let's break down what today's highs will be.

In Santa Barbara, the high is 64, with some patchy clouds throughout the day.

Lompoc will see sunny skies and see temperatures at a high of 68.

In Santa Maria, conditions will be sunny with a high of 68.

62 for the high in Pismo Beach today, with sunny skies as the afternoon continues.

In San Luis Obispo, temperatures will reach 71 today, with sun.

For our community in Santa Ynez you can expect sunny skies and a high of 69.

Paso Robles expecting 64 for the high today with sun.

In Cuyama, temperatures will reach 65.

In Cambria the high is 62 with some patchy clouds.

In Morro Bay the high is 66, with a few clouds.