Sunny, warm conditions ahead Sunday

We had gorgeous weather on the Central Coast Saturday.

An upper level ridge of high pressure has brought sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Clear skies and offshore winds will bring additional warming to the area through Sunday.

Mostly clear skies continue through Sunday.

There's a small chance of patchy low clouds and fog developing along parts of the Central Coast Sunday night.

Offshore flow contributes to even warmer temperatures Sunday, with temperatures 7-14 degrees above normal.

Advisory level wind gusts are possible Monday afternoon, but temperatures Monday are expected to be 4-6 degrees cooler.

A moderate to potentially strong Santa Ana event will bring windy conditions to most of the area around Tuesday and Wednesday.

A warming trend will start Wednesday and peak on Thursday with some highs in the 80's and 90's!

