Sunny, warm Sunday ahead

Leftover low clouds seen early this afternoon along parts of the Central Coast eventually gave way to a sunny afternoon for most areas.

Little change is expected through sunset, creating a different weather pattern than what we have seen the past few days.

Gusty onshore winds this afternoon turn more offshore Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Offshore flow is expected to keep low clouds away from the coast.

Some clouds may return tonight but clearing by daybreak.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to warm significantly, rising to 5-15 degrees above normal.

Temperatures warm even more Monday, jumping to 8-16 degrees above normal.

Elevated fire weather conditions on Sunday across LA/Ventura counties due to gusty #SantaAnaWinds, along with very warm temperatures and single digit humidities. Use caution with any potential source of fire! #Socal #cawx #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/V0sJWdyiAB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 18, 2021

Have a great weekend!

