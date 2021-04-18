Watch
Sunny, warm Sunday ahead

Ashten Dibbern
Ashten Dibbern's photo of the Pismo Preserve
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 20:22:40-04

Leftover low clouds seen early this afternoon along parts of the Central Coast eventually gave way to a sunny afternoon for most areas.

Little change is expected through sunset, creating a different weather pattern than what we have seen the past few days.

Gusty onshore winds this afternoon turn more offshore Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Offshore flow is expected to keep low clouds away from the coast.

Some clouds may return tonight but clearing by daybreak.

Temperatures Sunday are expected to warm significantly, rising to 5-15 degrees above normal.
Temperatures warm even more Monday, jumping to 8-16 degrees above normal.

Have a great weekend!

