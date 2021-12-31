Watch
Sunshine and clear skies to help ring in the new year

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Amy Joseph
Pirates Cove at Sunset
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:14:15-05

After a month of very active weather conditions have calmed down significantly ahead of an elongated pattern of sunny skies and some gusty winds.
Temperatures will warm ever so slightly today with sunshine along most of the Central Coast. Cloud cover will be harder to clear inland where they will linger into the afternoon.
Along the Cuyama Valley, there is even a chance for a few raindrops out of their lingering cloud cover.

By the evening of Friday some gusty winds will move in. While these are not to the advisory level yet I would not be surprised if an advisory was issued.
Gusts will be strongest (up to 40 mph possible) in passes and canyons.
As the new year is rung in clear and cool conditions will stick around, lows near 40 around much of the region.
For the first days of 2022, we will see more sun and wonderful conditions slowly warming the temperatures to closer to normal.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will be joined by a few more clouds by early next week.
Happy New Year's eve Central Coast!

