Sunshine and clear skies to help ring in the new year

After a month of very active weather conditions have calmed down significantly ahead of an elongated pattern of sunny skies and some gusty winds.

Temperatures will warm ever so slightly today with sunshine along most of the Central Coast. Cloud cover will be harder to clear inland where they will linger into the afternoon.

Along the Cuyama Valley, there is even a chance for a few raindrops out of their lingering cloud cover.

Temperatures today are still 8-12 degrees below normal but sunny skies will lend to a bit of warming today and some 60s along our south coast. pic.twitter.com/KFAzyDi30c — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 31, 2021

By the evening of Friday some gusty winds will move in. While these are not to the advisory level yet I would not be surprised if an advisory was issued.

Gusts will be strongest (up to 40 mph possible) in passes and canyons.

As the new year is rung in clear and cool conditions will stick around, lows near 40 around much of the region.

For the first days of 2022, we will see more sun and wonderful conditions slowly warming the temperatures to closer to normal.

2022 will move in with a lot of sunshine (that is a good sign right?) temperatures will also warm through the week with a few clouds returning by the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/HrW0mVVRu9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 31, 2021

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will be joined by a few more clouds by early next week.

Happy New Year's eve Central Coast!