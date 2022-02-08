Watch
Sunshine, and record breaking highs stick around this week

Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 08, 2022
Happy Tuesday Central Coast!
The morning may be a bit chilly for some (especially in the interior valleys), with some lingering dense fog along the western beaches.
Thankfully that will clear quite quickly as our persistent offshore winds kick up again. The combination of high pressure aloft and sunshine will continue to warm up the whole Central Coast 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will reach the 80s in some coastal valleys today. This will make for a wonderful day today but be sure to stay hydrated if you will be exercising outside! Temperatures today will be very warm today and will continue to rise over the next few days, eventually reaching into the possibly "record breaking" category.
Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week will reach towards record breaking levels alongside more sunshine and more offshore flow.

Most of our communities have the chance of breaking records mostly on Thursday and Friday. Here is a look at the records as they stand right now. Over the course of this week as we near records.

Unfortunately there are no large chances for rain in this forecast. After a dud of January and a seemingly dry February we really could use some rain.
Have a good Tuesday, get outside and enjoy it but remember to hydrate!

