Sunshine, and some gusts, will make for a warm forecast!

Sunshine will become abundant through the day today as we continue to see offshore winds and dominant high pressure.

Thursday morning some gusty conditions warranted a wind advisory for the coast of San Luis Obispo County. That expired by 8:00 am but some continued gusts cannot be ruled out today.

With sunshine and some offshore winds, today's high temperatures will climb into the 70s throughout much of the Central Coast! pic.twitter.com/QwtyxYn3Tz — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 20, 2022

Many communities will reach into the 70s today with sunshine helping it really not feel like January.

Today's gusty conditions will calm into the afternoon but some gusts along the south coast up to advisory levels cannot be ruled out.

Over the course of the next 7 days, amazing weather is the story. This weekend will be sunny and warm with some gusts on Saturday that could warrant high wind advisories. Keep an eye on those.

Have a great Thursday Central Coast! Be sure to gt outside and don't forget the sunscreen!