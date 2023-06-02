Sunshine and warm temps on tap for the weekend, June Gloom to return next week

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Friday!

Even though we bid farewell to the May Grey it was only to make room for June Gloom. This morning will once again feature widespread marine influence at the beaches and the coastal valleys but one crucial change is that onshore winds are calming slightly. This will limit cloud cover in the interior valleys and allow for a warm up to begin today.

Interior temperatures warm to the low 80s on today and into the mid (maybe upper) 80s over the weekend but those gains are wiped out early next week as temperatures drop back into the 70s as the ridge departs the region.

Beaches and near coastal valleys we're already dealing with a good amount of marine layer. Over the next few days that should be diminished but only a little so temperature will rise but not as significantly as interior temperatures. Daytime highs at the beaches will push into the low or mid-60s while coastal valleys return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Like the interior, early next week beaches and near coastal valleys will see temperatures dip as high pressure exits the region but this loss of temperature will be very minor due to the marine presence.

Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!