Sunshine and warmer conditions to kick off Thanksgiving week

Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 22, 2021
It doesn't feel like late November across the Central Coast as we count down the days to Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Abundant sunshine and offshore winds have made for a set of warm and wonderful days. Similar conditions will stick around over this week with a few more clouds possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The offshore flow is keeping humidity down and gusts up to 35mph across the Santa Lucia Mountains in San Luis Obispo County. This combination elevates fire risk and the chance for erratic fire behavior.
Unfortunately, there are no chances for rain over the next week.

Temperatures will be mild and slightly above normal for this time of the year on Monday with abundant sunshine and gusty winds.
Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance for additional cloud cover alongside slightly cooler temperatures but by Thanksgiving morning abundant sunshine and warm temperatures will return.

Have a fantastic Monday and week ahead Central Coast!

