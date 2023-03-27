Sunshine continues Monday ahead of more rain

Good Morning Central Coast!

I hope that everyone was able to get outside and enjoy the sunny weekend because rain returns this week.

Monday Morning will be a chilly one to start with many locations nearing that critical 32 degree point. This has prompted a frost advisory for western Santa barbara county through 9 AM.

Overall things will be quiet through early Tuesday. From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday an active weather pattern will take over.

Late Tuesday we will see rain begin that will last through Thursday. It looks like we might get a 12 hour break in between two surges of moisture. The second surge will hit Wednesday into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch coasts and valleys with 1 to 2 inches across the mountains. Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches between 6000 and 7000, with locally up to 18 inches above 7000 feet are expected. Light snowfall amounts are possible down to around 3500 feet with potential mountain road impacts including the I-5 near Tejon Pass.

Have a great day Central Coast!