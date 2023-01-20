Sunshine is ahead but cold overnight lows are likely thru the weekend

The weekend is almost here! Here’s what you need to know ahead of weekend plans.

It will take a couple more days for the temperatures to recover to normal for this time of year. That will be a slow transition that will get us to the mid (even some upper) 60s by next week.

While sunshine in our area may bring people to the beaches there are some advisories in place to take into consideration.

The Coastal Flood Advisory has been canceled, however, a beach hazards statement is in effect now through Sunday evening. This means minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow are possible. No significant damage is expected.

The time of greatest concern will be during morning high tide which will range between 6.7 and 6.9 feet between 800 AM and 930 AM this weekend.

A frost advisory is also in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday with temperatures as low as 30 in San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County, Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ojai Valley.

Something to keep in mind, especially for sensitive plants kept outside.

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies with a patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!