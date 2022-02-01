Sunshine is back, and sticking around through the week

Happy Tuesday Central Coast!

The cloud cover that we started the week with has cleared down to the south over the morning hours. We will continue to see the sunny conditions that started Tuesday lasting through the week ahead and even into the weekend.

Although sunshine will be shining along the Central Coast temperatures will stay 3-6 degrees below normal for this time of year. Low 60s will be most common but temperatures will rise into the 70s by the end of the weekend ahead. pic.twitter.com/HXwybKPFKV — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 1, 2022

Although the sunshine will look fantastic it will not raise temperatures much today. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s through the day today.

We will be 3-6 degrees below normal Monday but will slowly warm up over the next few days eventually getting above normal by the weekend.

Sunshine and offshore winds will help to heat up temperatures on the Central Coast this wee and into the Weekend. Over the next 4 days the temperatures will rise consistently into the 70s by early next week. pic.twitter.com/DDuyhi9WtU — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 1, 2022

The whole reason for all this warming up is associated with strong offshore winds associated with an axis of low pressure that will begin some warming along the coast, and some light cooling inland nearly every day this week. I would not be surprised if high wind advisories are issued for the Central Coast by this evening.

As today progresses some gusty winds will take over from the north and may event warrant a wind advisory or two along the Central Coast. Near advisory level winds are expected through this week. pic.twitter.com/BemVd1WfYB — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 1, 2022

The increase in wind energy will be accompanied by additional wave energy over the next few days as well. Take extra caution along the beaches as there are likely to be some large waves along the Coast this week.

As far as rain goes, there are no chances in the forecast and alongside a disappointing January (in terms of rainfall).

Here is a look at the month in review of rain from Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde.

Even looking at long range models that reach into the middle of February there are minimal, if no, rain chances for the Central Coast.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast!