Sunshine remains for the Central Coast but low temps will be cold

Our run of dry weather continues for the Central Coast with high pressure in dominant control. The clear skies and dry air however will produce some cold overnight lows. We'll see lows in the 20s inland and even coastal valleys will be in the 30s with the return of a frost advisory for the Edna, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valleys.

The only other advisory is for surf, a high surf advisory is in place thru 10pm tonight but it could easily be extended into Tuesday or Tuesday and Wednesday as significant energy still looks to be in the water.

Highs will rebound into the 60s, and there is even some mid to upper 60s potential for parts of the Central Coast later this week but weekend temperatures look to make a significant hit with mid-50s for Sunday into early next week.

The big question in the extended forecast is when will rain return. The Climate Prediction Center in both the 6-10 day outlook and the 8-14 day outlook returns California to the above average expectation of rain (compared to average).

Models however give a little more murky picture with the EURO liking rain around the 30th of Jan. while the American GFS likes something closer to Feb. 2nd or 3rd. Regardless of which ends up being right, neither opportunity looks particularly powerful.