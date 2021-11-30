Watch
Sunshine sticks around before marine influence surges back in late this week

Kathy Clarke posted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Surfers along Morro Strand
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 12:51:10-05

Abundant sunshine and wonderful conditions are continuing today with temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year. Conditions like this really don't make it feel like the last day of November.

More wonderful conditions will ring in the First Day of December with more sunny skies. One change will be the offshore flow as it will significantly lose strength. This will bring in more marine influence in the form of fog and lightly cooler morning conditions.
The cooler conditions will not last long thankfully as more warm weather will stick around through the day on Wednesday.
By Thursday conditions will shift much more as a low-pressure system enters the Central Coast.

The lingering low pressure will shift winds enough to bring in the marine layer, cooler temperatures, and morning fog for the later portion of this week. Temperatures will fall 5-10 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday and stay cooler through the weekend.
The cooling trend will also bring added cloud cover, especially in the mornings, clearing for most by the afternoons each day into next week.

While the sunshine and above normal temperatures are a welcome sight as we head into winter no rain chances and continued extreme drought continue to be a concern across the Central Coast.

