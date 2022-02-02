Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunshine struggles to warm up Central Coast temperatures

items.[0].image.alt
Amy Joseph submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Pismo Beach sunshine
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:32:17-05

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!
Lots of sunshine will stick around thanks to offshore flow and high pressure, that being said unfortunately it is also helping to keep temperatures low in the early morning hours.

The cold temperatures we had this morning will return early tomorrow morning as well and over the next few days. Be sure to have an extra layer handy while heading outside in the early morning temperatures will be a bit chilly through the weekend.
As we head into the daytime hours cool conditions will still be around, only reaching the low 60s Wednesday. That is about 6 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Aside from temperatures staying a bit cool we will see lots of wind gusts through the day Wednesday with more on tap the next few days as well. These could reach advisory level on Friday ahead of another gusty weekend.
There is also a small swell headed this way that will bring waves to western beached up to 10 feet over the next few days.

As we near the weekend slightly warmer temperatures will move in and eventually (by late weekend) will reach above normal and into the 70s.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png