Sunshine this week, with rain to follow

Another warm day on the Central Coast, with offshore winds warming temps up another 5 or so degrees, ranging from low 60s to low 70s. Skies are sunny with high clouds that are expected to stay through the weekend.

By Saturday we can expect things to feel even warmer as beaches and inland regions reach 70 degrees with coastal valleys expected to hit 75.

Then Sunday and Monday will each be warmer than the preceding day. Although, Monday is expected to be less windy.

That is until a storm system rolls in on Tuesday, cooling things down again. There are several storms headed our way next week. The first chance of rain arrives on Wednesday with some gusty winds. More wind and rainfall is expected on Thursday as well.

More showers are possible next Friday and Saturday as well.